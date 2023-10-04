Rider splits weekend series, sits at 4-10

By Terrell Munford and Glendale Eversley

After sweeping Saint Peter’s on Sept. 23, Rider volleyball added a 3-1 win against Siena on Sept. 30, and 3-1 loss to Marist the next day during a two-game homestand.

The Broncs sit at 3-3 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, and 4-10 overall.

Aggressive play

On Sept. 30, Rider started off their first game of their homestand this weekend against Siena.

With the final score of 3-1, Rider volleyball was able to pull off a win and “set the tone,” according to defensive specialist Molly Strah.

Rider went “full force into the game,” said freshman middle hitter Molly Rohde, who led the team with seven blocks throughout the game.

Rider was aggressive in the first two sets as the team led in attacks with the Broncs having 30 and the Saints with 22.

Even though losing one set was the cost, the Broncs finished the contest with an organized game plan of having fun and playing strong in the third and fourth sets after their previous set back. The Broncs won back-to-back sets to close it out at home.

Rider ended the game with 56 kills over Siena’s 42, showing that Rider was in attack mode with less mistakes in the game.

Outside hitter senior Jenna Amaro took charge as she led the team in kills with 16.

The team embodied the aggressive mindset of starting off hot and they intend to utilize it in their next match against Marist on their home court.

Rider falls again to Marist

On Oct.1, Rider faced Marist, the second game of a double-header this weekend. Rider lost the match 3-1.

With the loss, the Broncs fell to 4-10 on the season and 3-3 in league play, while the Red Foxes improve to 7-10 on the season and 5-1 in MAAC matches.

The Broncs started off strong. Tied 1-1 in the opening set, senior middle hitter Gabby Polynice and sophomore outside hitter Kiannisha Santiago had a pair of kills during a 4-0 run.

The Broncs extended their lead 12-7 before Marist responded with a 7-1 run to regain the lead.

Tied 17-17, the Broncs took control of the set going on a 5-1 run lead by a kill and an ace from Santiago winning the set 25-23.

Tied 10-10 in the second set, Marist went on a 7-2 rally to take the lead.

Down 18-23, a kill, an ace and an assist by junior setter Ryley Frye brought the Broncs within one, but the Red Foxes got the side out to take the set.

Marist took early control in the third set, taking a 5-1 lead, and would later extend their lead 10-3.

Down 12-6 Polynice and Santiago had three combined blocks during an 8-2 run to even the set at 14-14. Up 18-17, the Red Foxes went on a 4-0 run to take the set 25-23.

In set four, Marist jumped out to an early 12-7 lead. Trailing 15-11, Amaron had three kills during a 5-0 run to take back the lead.

Marist countered with a run of their own, scoring four-straight points and grabbing control of the set and the match.

Head Coach Jeff Rotondo spoke to the aggressive mindset his team should uphold and how he reminded them in set four.“ “We know what their athletes can do; we know they can hit, we know they reach high, can swing really hard, they’re really good at what they do, it was just a matter of us dealing with some of the adversity,” he said.

“I think in those sets, our energy dipped a little bit, I think we just need to do a better job of over communicating in situations like that especially when we’re down and just find a way to push through that and over communicate,” said Rohde.