Rider Softball vs. Niagara University March 26-27

Photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

  • Senior pitcher Debra Jones threw 16 strikeouts throughout the team’s series against Niagara University.
  • Junior pitcher Brooklyn Trujillo-Quintana looks to the Rider dugout for pitching signals.
  • Junior catcher Grace Stansfield hit her second game-winning walk-off single of the season against Niagara.
  • Sophomore third baseman Brianna Koonce looked to spark a comeback while at bat in the final game of the series.
  • Koonce throwing the ball around after an out.
  • Sophomore pitcher Jackie Cal pitched two innings in the final game against Niagara.
  • Sophomore outfielder Alyssa Ansara went three-for-three hitting in game three of the four game series.
  • Sophomore catcher Elena Gonzalez continued her hot streak at the plate by hitting four-for-six over two games on March 26.
  • Junior catcher Kaitlin Vazquez had a successful weekend both behind and at the plate.
  • Graduate student Kelsey Marigliano hit a triple in the third game of the series.
