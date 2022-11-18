Rider removes Title IX director, announces interim replacement

By Amethyst Martinez

After working at the university for only three months, Pauline Lloyd, director of Title IX and Equal Opportunity Compliance, is no longer employed at Rider. The news of Lloyd’s departure comes eight days after The Rider News published an investigation outlining serious concerns students have had with the Title IX office and handling of reports.

President Gregory Dell’Omo announced in an email to the Rider community on Nov. 17 the hire of an interim director for the Title IX office, Christine M. Pickel, who will work at the university until a permanent person is found to serve in the position.

The email states, “Pickel has over fifteen years of experience conducting investigations, serving as a Title IX hearing officer, and advising on issues of regulatory compliance.”

Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown confirmed in an email with The Rider News on Nov. 17 of Lloyd’s departure, saying, “As of yesterday, Pauline Lloyd is no longer at the university.”

Lloyd was announced as the new director in an email to the Rider community on Sept. 7, at the beginning of the fall semester.

The email announcing Pickle’s arrival said she will have her own office on campus, as well as be available remotely beyond her campus schedule as needed.

Dell’Omo’s email added: “Rider’s Office of Title IX and Institutional Equity exists to serve all members of our campus community, including undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and staff.”

To contact the office, an email can be sent to titleix@rider.edu, by calling (609)-896-5081, or by making a report on Rider’s website.