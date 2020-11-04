Rider provides a safe way to celebrate this year’s Homecoming and Family Weekend

Homecoming and Family Weekend take a virtual format this year in order to ensure safety and protection from COVID-19.

Courtesy of Rider University

by Aaliyah Patel

For the first time, Rider University held Homecoming & Family weekend virtually from Friday, Oct. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 1.

This event is an annual collaboration between Campus Life and Alumni Relations, as this is the second year that these programs have been combined together.

Students registered for virtual programs and events that lasted all day, with the latest event ending at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Nicholas Barbati, the Associate Dean of Campus Life mentioned that the success of last year’s joint program was the reason this event was going to occur, virtual or not.

“This year due to COVID-19, we have had to make alterations to our format that would allow for our community to come together and bond in a safe way,” Barbati said.

The Rider community had a weekend of activities such as RuPaul’s Drag Race hosted by Alyssa Edwards, Rider Frightful Fun Run, Motown Comes to Rider, a Virtual Mixology Class, and more.

“Students, families, and alumni have received various different invitations including emails, social media posts, postcards and other advertisements,” Barbati said.

Victoria Moran, a senior double majoring in psychology and sociology shared how she felt playing Drag Bingo with one of her idols, Alyssa Edwards.

“It was a great experience and a great way to educate the Rider community more on the LGBTQ+ community and about a very diverse culture,” Moran stated.

Edwards also selected two Rider students dressed in drag attire to compete in the lip sync battle.

“The lip sync battle that two of our Rider students got to perform in drag was the highlight of the whole event and a beautiful moment that they got to share with Alyssa. If I could do this again, I would,” Moran stated.