Rider narrowly drops MAAC opener at Siena

By Jake Tiger

After a fifth straight loss, 1-5 Rider men’s basketball was offered a clean slate with the start of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, but the Broncs faltered once again, falling 67-65 to Siena after a dramatic finish.

The game was the final contest of a winless, six-game road trip for Rider.

“[Siena] won the game on just hustle plays,” said Head Coach Kevin Baggett. “We had opportunities to win the game. … This is one we let get away.”

Down by two with five seconds left, the Broncs had two chances to send the game to overtime.

Rider first inbounded the ball into the paint to senior forward Mervin James, but the wayward pass was deflected by a Saint, bouncing out of bounds with 0.3 seconds remaining.

The Broncs only had time to attempt a tip-in on their second possession.Out of desperation, Rider heaved the ball into paint, again in the direction of a heavily guarded James; the pass was lost in the commotion, and Rider’s ticket to overtime fluttered away as the buzzer blared.

“It’s just unfortunate that you let the game get away,” said Baggett. “If you just do the things that we work on every day, then those opportunities don’t go away from you.”

Rider started the game strong and eventually got out to a 21-12 lead, but mistakes from Rider and efficient shooting by the Saints allowed Siena to creep back in and tie it up at halftime, 36-36.

“I think guys thought it was gonna be easy, and then next thing you know, you leave the game at halftime and it’s a tie score,” said Baggett. “We started going one-on-one and doing dumb things. We stopped moving the ball. We stopped going inside. We stopped playing the way we were playing to get the lead.”

Siena continued to battle through the second half, and with superior execution down the stretch, it secured the win and dealt the Broncs a 67-65 loss to begin MAAC play.

While Rider utilized a more balanced attack against Siena, James again spearheaded the offense, providing 18 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in his second double-double of the season.

James’ effort brought him to 17.9 points per game on the season–good for second in the MAAC.

“I’m down, but you know what? It’s a long season,” said Baggett. “We’ll get it behind us tomorrow and get focused on Sunday.”

Returning home from its six-game road trip, Rider’s MAAC campaign continues on Dec. 3 with a home matinee against Fairfield, who fell to Iona in its first conference outing.

The game begins at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.