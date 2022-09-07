Rider loses former dean, highly respected business professor

By Shaun Chornobroff

An influential member of Rider’s Norm Brodsky School of Business, Larry Newman, passed away on Aug. 29 at 71-years-old.

Newman was a figure at Rider University since 1984 and was a crucial part in building the business program into the renowned program it is today.

Newman held a plethora of titles during his nearly four decades at Rider, including serving as chair of the Department of Marketing from 2001-2004 and dean of the school of business from 2004-2012.

“Larry’s one of those people that you sort of identify with the university. When you think of Rider, there’s a handful of people that come to your mind, they’re sort of connected to the university, and Larry’s one of those people,” said university president Greg Dell’Omo.

While serving as dean, the college was awarded two Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International Maintenance Reviews in business and accounting, established five centers of excellence and built international partnerships, among a number of other changes which have formed the business school.

Larry Newman led a team of students who won the 2022 Johnson and Johnson National Business Case Competition.



Leading up to his death, Newman continued working with students as an associate professor as well as the co-director of EXCEED, the university’s Executive Center for Education and Development.

In the spring, Newman coached a team of Rider students to victory in a Johnson & Johnson national case competition, defeating schools such as Rutgers, Villanova and the University of Southern California among other prestigious institutions.

Newman’s passion for higher education was incredibly evident throughout his life. From 1990-2007 he served on the Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees, which included two years as the chair.

Newman was also a member of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges Council of Board hairs, the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Graduate School Alumni Society of Pennsylvania State University.

Newman earned his bachelors and doctorate degrees from Penn State, while earning his masters from Drexel University.

Newman was born in Philadelphia, but had lived in either Bucks County, Pennsylvania or Lawrenceville, New Jersey for most of his adult life.

Newman is survived by Professor Cynthia Newman, his wife of 25 years and a professor of marketing at Rider; his sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Jessy (Hughes) Newman and Jared and Erin (Paukert); his daughter and son-in-law, Jenna Newman and Peter Renaud; son Zack Newman and five grandchildren; Gwen, Sarah, Will, Charlie and Alice.

A memorial service for Larry Newman will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road, Newtown, Pennsylvania. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m.

Following the service, the Newman family will pay tribute to Larry’s beloved alma mater, holding a white-out tailgate in his memory, while the Penn State football game is available for viewing.