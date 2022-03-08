Rider joined GRAMMY museum affiliate partnership

By Sarah Griffin

Rider has become the second Grammy-affiliated university in New Jersey alongside 22 other colleges and universities around the world.

Rider will be featured in the Grammy Museum’s experience at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The partnership comes just one year after the merger of the Westminster Choir College (WCC) onto the Lawrenceville campus, a move that has been highly contested this academic year.

The Grammy affiliation has become a great source of pride for the students and faculty of the Westminster program.

Linda Lorence-Critelli, an assistant professor of arts and entertainment industries management, said that the Grammy affiliation puts Rider on the same level as some of the great musicians of our time.

Lorence-Critelli said, “Right now they have a really cool exhibit until March 20 featuring Bruce Springsteen. Of course, they favor New Jersey musicians, like Whitney Houston is in there and Gloria Gaynor, as well as other musicians like Frank Sinatra, who made their home in New Jersey.”

Rider’s arts programs will be more distinguished with the addition of the educational programs the museum will have, said Lorence-Critelli.

“The arts and entertainment management program … teaches all about the industry side of entertainment, from the nonprofit side to the corporate side,” said Lorence-Critelli. “We are training students for careers in the entertainment industry, so having an association with a prestigious organization such as the Grammy Museum is a real feather in our cap.”

Jillian Lee, a freshmen musical theater major said, “It really speaks highly of the education that is being given here.”

“That’s such a high honor that only like twenty-three schools have been given. It’s crazy; I think the Grammy affiliate people feel like we’re qualified to receive that kind of honor,” said Lee.