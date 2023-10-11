Rider Fashion – October 11, 2023

\nBy Rashe Mishra\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nKaiya Johnson (she\/her) - Freshman arts and entertainment industries management majorJohnson is wearing a \u201870s-inspired look and pulls her fashion inspiration from music icons Aaliyah and Lauryn Hill. Johnson loves fall weather because it is the perfect season to put together stylish outfits. She loves the trendy return of go-go boots,sporting vintage style.\u00a0\n\n\n\nEden Lewis (they\/them) - Sophomore English majorLewis loves thrifting and has curated their outfit through second-hand shopping. They love styling outfits with bracelets and necklaces and love to pair jewelry with simple attire. Lewis finds themself incorporating Y2K elements into their daily outfits and enjoys the comeback of \u201890s and \u201800s fashion.\n\n\n\nElla Osmers (she\/her) - Junior business majorOsmers is wearing her go-to outfit: a baggy shirt and jeans completed with her favorite sneakers. If she could describe her style in one word, it would be \u201cstreetwear.\u201d Summer is perfect for Osmer\u2019s style choices since she can wear her favorite outfits effortlessly in the hot, breezy weather.\n