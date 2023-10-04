Rider falls to reigning MAAC champs, now at 3-6-1

By Benjamin Shinault and Dain Smith

Coming off a tough loss to the Fairfield Stags on Sept. 23, the Broncs were ready to get back in the win column, but they’re going to have to wait a couple more days, as they lost to the defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions, Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sept. 30 by a score of 1-0.

It was Alumni Day at Ben Cohen Field, but the good mojo in the complex did not assist the Broncs, as they found themselves only amounting four shots and a measly one shot on goal the whole match.

After the match, Head Coach Drayson Hounsome addressed how his team fared against the Bobcats in the past and how they played in their most recent matchup.

“You have to put it into perspective with who we played, four shots against this team, we had no shots last year.” Hounsome said. “So in perspective, that’s fantastic.”

Throughout the game, tensions were high as there were many collisions, slide tackles and some cautions called on both teams. Hounsome elaborated on how he viewed playing the more aggressive approach.

“I like us to play physical, I like us to win tackles but I don’t like us to be dirty,” Housome said.

Coming out of halftime, things didn’t go so well for the Broncs. The Bobcats scored on the back of the net coming off a crosser with 43:47 in the second half.

The Broncs couldn’t get anything going offensively, with the Broncs only attempting one shot. It seemed like they defended the goal the whole 45 minutes just trying to get by.

This cold spell isn’t new for the Broncs as they have only scored two goals in their last four games. “Scoring is the hardest part of the game,” Hounsome said about the value and impact of scoring. “Goal scorers cost a lot of money and if you got the money to invest in a goal-scorer then you got a chance.”

With the Broncs sitting at 3-6-1 after their latest loss to the Bobcats, Hounsome spoke about his views on his team this season thus far.

“One nothing loss against a team that was in the NCAA tournament and a dominant in the conference last year, so it shows where we’re at,” Hounsome said. “I think we are a much improved team from last year and we are not far from where we need to be.”

With the Broncs now on a two-game losing streak as well as losing three out of their last four, they are looking forward to their next matchup against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks on Oct. 4.