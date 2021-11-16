Wrestling earns first match win of the season

By Logan VanDine

Coming off a tough opening season loss to Purdue, the Rider Wrestling team looked to bounce back and did just that as the team came out strong winning its first four bouts and taking down Northern Illinois at The Alumni Gym 20-14 on Nov. 13.

The match opened with sophomore Tyler Klinsky dominating his bout, making it look easy as he handily defeated Northern Illinois’ Drew West 14-4 as Rider jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Klinsky talked about what went through his mind that led to him winning his bout.

“Just keep going, don’t think about being tired and just keep trying to score points,” he said.

Head coach John Hangey talked about what changed after last week’s loss and how his team was able to turn it around and notch a victory in front of their home crowd.

“Our preparation was a little different in a sense that we made sure that they didn’t wrestle just six and a half minutes in a seven-match, so in practice, we mentally put them into positions so that they knew that they had to put seven minutes and you saw what happened because of that,” Hangey said.

Rider, after winning the first four bouts, then found themselves tied with the Huskies as they stormed back winning four straight bouts of their own getting the score even at 14 apiece.

“When you have done this a long time like I have, you know that there’s ebbs and flows,” Hangey said.

“We knew we were favored in the bottom, we knew they were favored in the middle to the top but we knew that 97 heavy could go either way but we liked our chances better so all we told our 97 heavy is just go be you, you don’t have to do anything special just win at one point and just wrestle and go be you,” Hangey continued.

The Broncs won the last two bouts with grad student Matt Correnti and freshman David Szuba finishing it off for their team both winning each bout by one point, 5-4 and 7-6.

Klinsky also talked about his team’s overall performance and his utter dominance in his bout against West.

“Obviously, winning is a lot better than losing but we just focused on as a team to get better every week not really taking losses as a loss, we try to learn from every loss even individually or as a team and stay positive and keep grinding,” Klinsky said.

The wrestling team will now head to Philadelphia on Nov. 21 to compete in the Keystone Classic.