Rider drops third straight against Monmouth

By Logan VanDine

Despite a second-half turnaround, Rider women’s basketball still struggled to find an offensive rhythm, as the Broncs dropped their third straight over the Monmouth Hawks, 62-42 on Dec. 2.

“Obviously disappointed because it was on our home floor. Today, I think it was a simple case of our offense and our defense being on two separate pages,” Head Coach Lynn Milligan said.

In a game where the Broncs never led, the Hawks started out fast at Alumni Gym, jumping out to a quick 8-0 lead to hold Rider scoreless until the halfway point of the first quarter.

Graduate student guard Taylor Langan finally scored for the Broncs to make the game 8-2, but it did not matter, as Rider only shot 12.5% from the field and ended the opening quarter down 19-6.

The second quarter was no different for the Broncs on offense as they were outscored 15-9 to trail 34-15 going into halftime.

“It’s continuing to work on our chemistry on the floor, work on our flow, making sure we’re getting the shots we want to get, put each other in successful situations, being able to execute when defenses are changing or just being able to read different defenses and we just didn’t do that today,” Milligan said.

While the Broncs did slightly improve on offense, scoring 14 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth, the Hawks maintained control for the remainder of the game, as they sent Rider to its second loss of 20 points or more in its last three games.

Rider’s real issue on offense in the game was 3-point shooting, as the team shot 11.8% with just two shots falling.

This comes after senior guard Makayla Firebaugh had six threes alone in the Broncs loss to Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 26

“A lot of our threes tonight were rushed, I thought there was a handful at the end of the shot clock and people are going to guard [Makayla Firebaugh], so we got to do a better job of just making sure that we’re putting her in the most successful situation so we can get her some clean looks,” said Firebaugh.

Langan, who led the team with 14 points against the Hawks, said, “We’ve talked as a team. If our 3-pointers aren’t going in, next option is to get the ball in the paint or we have to get to the 3-point line to help us get easy buckets and I think we didn’t do a good job adjusting.” Langan, with 14 points against Monmouth, extended her streak of double-digit scoring performances, as she has tallied at least 10 points in each of her seven games as a Bronc.

“I feel like the reason why I’m in that position is because of my teammates. I feel like they do a good job helping me,” said Langan.

Junior guard Jamia Blake, who played 15 minutes for Rider and added five rebounds to go along with her four points, gave her thoughts on the team’s lackluster performance on offense.

“Offensively, we didn’t have our best shooting night. We were 2-of-17 from the 3-point line and we’re usually a good 3-point shooting team, so we should have got the ball in the paint more,” Blake said. “Defensively, we had somebody who had a career night against us so just working on containing everybody and executing on both ends.”

The Broncs now drop to 2-5 on the season with a tough opponent coming up on the road against Virginia.

“We have our hands full going down there to play Virginia. They’re playing some really good basketball right now, but we have to go down there and worry about us and play Rider basketball,” Milligan said.

The Broncs will head to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on the Cavaliers on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The game can be streamed on ACC Network.