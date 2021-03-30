Rider baseball photo gallery vs Quinnipiac

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

  • Sophomore Matt Hartshorn made his second appearance of the season on March 26.
  • Sophomore Luke Lesch has only made one error at first base this season.
  • Graduate student Sean McGeehan has been a star for rider in the outfield.
  • John Volpe has had a good sophomore season for the Broncs.
  • Junior Kyle Smith was crucial in relief two innings in a win on March 26.
  • Sophomore Luke Lesch is hitting .308 through eight games.
  • Sophomore John Volpe went four-for-four in the final game of the Quinnipiac series.
  • Redshirt junior Jake Barbiere started all four games against Quinnipiac.
  • Sophomore Jake Andrey pitched has not given up a run in the 2021 season.
  • Junior infielder David Bermudez is on a three game hitting streak.
  • Sophomore Scott Shaw had two RBIs in a March 27 game against Quinnipiac.
  • Redshirt junior Jake Barbiere was flying around the bases against Quinnipiac.
