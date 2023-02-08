Rider announces death of senior organizational psychology major

By Olivia Nicoletti

On Jan. 27 Rider student Zachary Lodato, a senior organizational psychology major, passed away at the age of 24. 

According to a university email, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Graceway Bible Church, located at 1934 Klockner Road in Hamilton. Donations to the church are encouraged in place of flowers.

“As we respect the privacy of Zach’s family, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to all of his loved ones, including his mother Cathy Lodato,” the email said.

