RHA’s Welcome Back Bash was a smash

By Julia Train

“Free pizza! Free cookies!” Angela Gallagher, a senior psychology major, shouted with her hands cupped around her mouth.

She was drawing attention to the three tables in front of her on the Campus Green with 23 pizza boxes, various drinks and 200 Insomnia Cookies.

When students passing by on their way from class or sports practices realized there was free food, they immediately stopped.

Gallagher, along with her fellow Residence Hall Association members, were hosting their “Welcome Back Bash’’ on Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. on the Campus Green.

This is the first time RHA has thrown the event, which was originally the spring semester’s “East Side Picnic.”

Despite the warm weather students turned out for the event.

Photo courtesy of Julia Train

“Attendance wasn’t always the best so we turned it into this to hopefully get more people to get our name out there,” said junior psychology major and RHA President Sarah Littman.

The goal for the event was to raise awareness toward RHA and get dorm residents more involved in their buildings. The association is currently in the process of recruiting a General Hall Council for each building. Their information sessions are Sept. 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. in Lynch Adler Hall 204.

The GHCs are subsections of RHA and their job is to plan events for their buildings.

“We will give them a budget, usually around $200-$300, and we work together to come up with little events that each building can do to build a community within the dorms,” said Gallagher, RHA’s social media manager.

RHA also hosts popular campus events such as “Safe Sex Bingo,” movie nights and trips.

Some on-campus events to look out for are the trip to the Eastern State Penitentiary and Fall Fest, which features pumpkin painting and s’mores on the patio of Cranberry’s.

There will also be a Thanksgiving food drive and the building that collects the most goods will win a party of their choice: pizza, ice cream, cookies and more.