Residence Hall Association (RHA) hosts pumpkin painting event

By Asia McGill

Arts and craft lovers gathered at Cranberry’s patio for the Residence Hall Association’s (RHA) pumpkin painting and s’mores event on Monday, Oct. 24.

RHA is composed of representatives from each dormitory building, all hosting a variety of activities for on and off-campus students. All representatives make up the RHA council.

The event began around 5 p.m. as tables were set up with an assortment of pumpkins, paint colors and wooden Halloween-shaped cutouts to be used as canvases.

Pumpkins and cutouts were painted in all different colors, ranging from an opaque bubblegum pink to a tropical sunset pattern.

“RHA’s mission is basically to advocate for the campus community for social and service-type events … to improve campus life and make it more fun,” said junior environmental science major and Vice President of RHA Jacquelyn Cook.

Pumpkins and accessories sit on the table waiting to be utilized. Photo by Asia McGill.

Despite the overcast and misty skies, event-goers did not hesitate to join in on roasting s’mores over the firepit and share relaxing moments.

Students and members of RHA started to get into the Halloween spirit, singing along to holiday classics like “Monster Mash” and “Thriller.”

Besides hosting calming events for students, RHA incorporates community service-based events for students to participate in.

“We kind of do a blend … this month is a social event, and next month we’re doing a Thanksgiving food drive,” Cook said.

Students and members smiled and posed with their new fall creations, which were later uploaded to RHA’s Instagram stories.

The event came to an end as night fell, and pumpkin painters transformed their once blank canvases into an addition to their autumn decor.

For more information on how to join RHA, contact riderrha@rider.edu and follow their Instagram @riderrhu to stay updated on upcoming events.