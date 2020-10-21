Relay for Life challenges participants to complete 31 miles in October



Relay for Life is encouraging students and faculty to participate by running or walking 31 miles throughout the month of October.

Courtesy of Relay for Life

By Aaliyah Patel & Tori Pender

During the month of October, Rider’s Relay For Life is hosting ‘31 Miles for October’, a virtual fundraiser hosted by the American Cancer Society.

The Relay For Life On Campus movement encourages high school and college students to donate and raise awareness in local communities to eradicate cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, “Relay For Life is the largest global movement, spanning 30 countries.”



While Relay for Life was was a very popular in-person event in the past, it has adapted to a remote format to ensure the safety of those who wish to continue raising money for an important cause.

Gabrielle Orszulak, a first-year graduate student in business communication and first-year Relay for Life advisor uses social media and word of mouth to recruit students.

“As an advisor, the goal of this event is to just get people to start thinking about Relay, sign up for Relay and stay active by walking some miles,” Orszulak said.

According to a page titled “Cancer Statistics” by the National Cancer Institute, “In 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 606,520 people will die from the disease.”

Rider students are encouraged to join the Relay for Life information sessions on Bronc Nation as they can still volunteer in this month-long event.

Roberta Butler, the associate dean of residential life, is optimistic that systemic change will fight against long term cancer.

“Relay for Life is an organization that I have donated to frequently throughout the years. My family has been personally impacted by cancer and it is something I am hopeful can be eradicated,” Butler said.

Relay for Life On Campus reported on its website that, “Since 2005, the campus movement has fundraised over $368,326,587.”

Butler says, “I have seen one other event that does not compare to what we do at Rider. It makes me proud to know that we have such dedicated students and staff that put on such a wonderful event.”