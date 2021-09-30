R Factor Finals Photos

Photographs by Gerard Blandina

  • Kevin O’Brien performs “You Make Me Feel So Young” by Frank Sinatra
  • Kevin O’Brien belts out the chorus
  • Kevin O’Brien wins over the crowd with his strong vocals.
  • Kevin O’Brien croons to the final verses of “You Make Me Feel So Young.”
  • Kevin O’Brien awaits for the judges feedback.
  • Kevin O’Brien takes in the judges reactions to his performance.
  • Sebastian Leak performs “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna.
  • Sebastian Leak sings the pre-chorus.
  • Sebastian Leak amazes the crowd.
  • Sebastian Leak energizes the crowd amidst cheers.
  • Sebastian Leak ends his astounding performance with a gaze into the crowd.
  • Josh Payne dances to the start of “Wonderwall” by Oasis.
  • Josh Payne sings the first couple verses.
  • Josh Payne, with a smile on his face, sings to the crowd’s cheers.
  • Josh Payne vocalizes the chorus, to the cheers of the audience.
  • Shamiea Thompson sings “I’m Going Down” by Mary J. Blige.
  • Shamiea Thompson brings a powerhouse of emotion.
  • Shamiea Thompson wows the crowd with her earth-shattering performance.
  • Shamiea Thompson displays her vocal range during her performance of “Listen” by Beyoncé.
  • William Dusinberre sings the first verses to
    “Take Me to Church” by Hozier.
  • William Dusinberre leans in, singing “Take Me to Church.”
  • William Dusinberre sings with a rockstar quality.
  • William Dusinberre reacts to the excitement of the crowd.
  • The finalists await as votes pour in.
  • Josh Payne and Christine Ruggieri wait as the countdown to voting ends.
  • Kevin O’Brien and Shamiea Thompson wait for the results.
  • Christine Ruggieri, Sebastian Leak, and Sania Rashid wait as voting ends.
  • William Dusinberre strums his guitar playing ” Everyboy’s Gotta Live” by Love.
  • William Dusinberre, sings the chorus.
  • William Dusinberre, sings the last verse.
  • William Dusinberre reaction to the cheers of the audience.
  • Christine Ruggieri, belts out in song to “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga.
  • Christine Ruggieri, expresses emotion whilst singing to “All I Want” by Kodaline.
  • Christine Ruggieri displays her impressive vocal range.
  • Shamiea Thompson and Christine Ruggieri wait to find out who will be the 2021 R Factor Champion.
  • Shamiea Thompson is crowned victor of R Factor.
