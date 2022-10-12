Pub undergoes name change after donation

By Olivia Nicoletti

New burger, new beer and potential new business. The pub in Cranberry’s gained some personality this weekend after the family of Paul and Beverly Muller donated $500,000 to Rider Athletics. In exchange for the donation, the university renamed “The Pub” to “Muller’s Pub”, as well as introduced a burger and beer named after the family.

The name change occured after the Muller family put forth money toward the multimillion-dollar Rider Arena Project, where Rider plans to turn Alumni Gym into a modern NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division I facility, according to the university website.

On Oct. 6, the family came to celebrate the pub’s new name, ringing in their featured burger and beer.

The River Horse Brewing Company, located in Ewing, created the beer “Dr. Muller’s Revenge IPA” and the pub introduced the Muller’s Burger which, according to the pub menu, is made up of sirloin, short rib and brisket, topped with mac and cheese, bacon and barbeque sauce.

Secondary education major and bartender at the now Muller’s Pub Daniel Hamlin said, “The burger is a fun take on what I think of as a barbeque bacon burger and adds a new dimension to pub food that wasn’t there before. The beer is good … It’s my favorite beer that we have on draft for sure.”

Paul and Beverly Muller’s story at Rider does not begin here. These high school sweethearts both attended the Lawrenceville campus right after graduating. Beverly Muller continued through four straight years obtaining her degree in 1971. Paul Muller was sidetracked with other plans in life, but eventually received an honorary degree almost 50 years later in political science, according to the university website.

Their four sons graduated from Rider as well: Paul Muller III `92, J. Christopher Muller `95, Thomas Muller `98 and Mark Muller `06.

Hamlin said, “I feel that the name change has definitely brought a lot more attention to the pub … We are getting all new merchandise and even have a new beer that’s pretty good, so I think the name will stick and be a great legacy for them.”

Zach Fernandez, a junior finance and marketing major, echoed that by declaring his love for the new burger.

“It’s my favorite burger there … There is a marriage between ingredients there. We’re talking about base barbecue sauce, fantastic. Bacon on top of that, right there alone you have a rodeo burger. Now you add this macaroni aspect to it, it works beautifully, it really does,” Fernandez said.

The Muller family all attended the university and understand the importance of having a space dedicated to bringing people together.

Paul Muller said in the university press release, “I am thrilled that my family’s name will be forever associated with such a happy and memorable gathering spot for so many students and alumni.”