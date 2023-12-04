Protestor’s safety concerns addressed by administration

By Jay Roberson

Following the parking safety protest that took place on Nov. 10, administration and protesters met and started an open dialogue regarding Rider student’s safety concerns.

When first hearing about the demonstration, the administration felt shocked and saddened by the unaddressed safety concerns highlighted by students.

Vice President for Student Affairs Nick Barbati spoke about his feelings regarding the protest and said, “I don’t want these students to feel this way. I want to be able to help them. I think that as quickly as folks have met with them to alleviate their concerns and respond to them, it shows how much care that we do have for students here.”

When Vice President of University Operations Mike Reca found out it was tied to a class, he didn’t fully understand their intentions.

“I find it a little confusing that it’s tied to a class. So are we doing this for a grade? Are we doing it for the betterment of my fellow students?” said Reca.

Sophomore behavioral neuroscience major and media handler for the protest group Sophia Fleischer felt that the protest group was heard by administration after their meeting with Barbati, Reca, Director of Public Safety James Waldon and Vice President of Enrollment Management Drew Aromando.

“It just feels great to have the university listen to our concerns, and take these concrete, important steps to address them. The promises that we received are incredibly appreciated,” said Fleischer.

As of Nov. 20, the university has installed temporary lights in the CZR parking lot and completed a safety inspection.

Reca said, “Some of the lights are not under our control, they are under PSEG, but we fixed all of the ones under our control.”

With changes made following the meeting, the student-protesters felt they could trust the university to make the rest of the changes that they were calling for.

Fleischer said, “So far they’ve shown us they’re very committed. A great step was putting up the temporary lights, and Mike Reca and myself have been going back and forth on email. He has shown that he’s very willing to communicate with us.”

Every semester, a facilities walkthrough is scheduled to address safety issues on campus.

Barbati said, “I do know that we had a facilities walkthrough planned anyway to address lighting issues and safety concerns that exist on campus. This is something the facilities management team is always looking at to create safer spaces for students,”

Fleischer said she appreciated the transparency Waldon had when holding a discussion regarding security in parking lots at their initial meeting on Nov. 15.

“James Waldon also acknowledged that they’re not certain that the cameras in the CZR [lot] have any blind spots, and they’ve contacted the security camera contractor to do an evaluation of this,” said Fleischer.

When dealing with safety concerns, there are a multitude of people students can go to as a resource according to Barbati, and he explained one way they can become directly involved.

“There’s this campus well-being committee that is actually chaired by my friend [Reca], which is an outlet to really identify issues that are taking place from a safety perspective on campus,” said Barbati. “We encourage students to get involved in that committee.”

The university does not want students to feel silenced and encourages them to speak up; the Campus Safety and Preparedness Committee offers students an outlet to speak directly on their concerns.

In the future, the administration hopes that students start an open dialogue with them before they feel the need to protest to get the university’s attention.

Reca said, “There’s a lot of ways students can communicate, so it was surprising to us when the protesters showed up. We didn’t know anything. We’re here to help, and that’s the message I want to get across.”

Fleischer stated that if these promises are not met by the beginning of the spring semester, the group will protest again.

“We’re going to hold the university accountable to follow through on them. And if they don’t follow through on these promises that they’ve given us, we’re ready to protest at the spring admitted students open house to ensure that the university is a serious about student safety the way they say they are,” said Fleischer.