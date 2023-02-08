Professors discuss their concerns with OIT issues

Amid the bevy of technological issues across campus, Rider’s Office of Information Technologies (OIT) hosted its first series of town halls in Rue Auditorium in Sweigart Hall on Feb. 1 and 2, allowing the university’s disgruntled staff and faculty to voice their questions, suggestions and frustrations with the department.

The town halls came after a 2022 fall semester that was tainted by unreliable classroom equipment and insufficient support from Rider’s OIT.

“To be fully transparent, it has been a nightmare. I said that in the town hall meeting yesterday, and I stand by what I said,” Jessi Oliano, a professor who specializes in graphic design, said to The Rider News on Feb. 3. “The fall semester was extremely rough. … When things in terms of technology aren’t going well in such a visual course like graphic design, it really hinders our ability to deliver the content effectively to our students.”

Senior Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer James Hartman, and Interim Transition Chief Information Officer Oliver Wendt conducted the discussions from the theater’s stage, beginning each town hall with a breakdown of the OIT’s top priorities going forward and how it plans to address them.

According to Wendt, one of the department’s most dire concerns was replacing outdated technology throughout the university by means that both are realistic for Rider’s budget and their dwindling team of technicians.

“We have quite a large fleet, but also a mostly aged fleet,” said Wendt during the second town hall. “How do we not only update the legacy stuff, but also create a plan that is sustainable going forward in terms of how we roll them out, deploy them and keep people working on the most cutting edge systems that they need to do their jobs.”

Because of the outsourcing of Rider’s OIT to Ellucian Services and the differing workforce strategy that comes with it, it has been difficult for Wendt and the reduced number of on-site OIT staff members to keep up with the constant flow of help desk tickets submitted everyday.

According to Associate Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Kristine Brown, Rider’s OIT had 24 on-site employees and nine vacant positions when Ellucian took over. The OIT now has 18 permanent on-site employees, with many of the other positions being outsourced to Ellucian, such as operation of the help desk.

“The Ellucian model is one that works well at many college and university campuses across the country,” said Brown in an email to The Rider News. “It is shortsighted to simply compare the number of staff employed by Rider before Ellucian arrived and now. The model of service delivery is very different, but we believe it will ultimately work very well for the Rider community.”

At the second town hall, Wendt at one point mentioned the help desk’s growing backlog of cases, stating that it had accumulated over 200 open tickets as of that morning.