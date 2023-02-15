Police increased on campus after Michigan State shooting



By Amethyst Martinez

In the wake of a fatal shooting at Michigan State University’s campus on Feb. 13, resulting in the death of multiple students, Rider Public Safety sent out a university-wide email announcing increased police presence on campus for Feb. 14.

Public Safety said the reason was due to the gunman being found with a note in his pocket that contained threats against two schools in nearby Ewing, New Jersey. “Out of an abundance of caution, Ewing schools are closed today,” the email said.

The email said that Public Safety will be stationed throughout campus, and Lawrence Township Police will be patrolling Rider throughout the day. Public Safety said there was no threat to Rider.

If there are concerns, the email asked those to reach out to Public Safety at ext. 5029.