The Broncs and Griffins prepare for corner kick in their late autumn showdown. Shaun Chornobroff/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s soccer vs. Canisius – November 2, 2022

16 hours ago
All photos by Shaun Chornobroff/The Rider News

Junior forward Babacar Diene marks his man on defense.
Sophomore midfielder Justin McGeehan celebrates his goal with Diene.
Senior defender Lenny Cidolit sits in protest of a questionable foul call.
Senior goalie Guillaume Veinante makes a diving save to preserve Rider’s 1-0 lead.
In his final game as head coach of the Rider men’s soccer team, Charlie Inverso got the win and the subsequent Powerade bath.
Inverso hugs graduate student Jeremy Peterson during the emotional postgame congregation.
The Rider men’s soccer team poses for one final photo with its longtime coach.
