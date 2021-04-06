Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer vs. Saint Peter’s (April 6th, 2021)

All photos taken by Andrew Xon.

  • Senior back Ashlyn Johnson gears up to take a shot.
  • Sophomore forward Hailey Russell scored Rider’s opening goal against Saint Peter’s.
  • Senior back Kaitlyn Siciliano passes back to her goalkeeper.
  • Junior midfielder Ailis Martin keeps the ball away from a Saint Peter’s attacker.
  • Siciliano sends a deep pass down the field.
  • Russell started in her fifth game of the season.
  • Russell scored her eighth goal of her career against Saint Peter’s.
  • Siciliano made her 46th career appearance for Rider against Saint Peter’s.
  • Johnson looks for a pass in midfield.
  • The team celebrates what would be the game-winning goal.
  • Rider failed to score a second goal against Saint Peter’s keeper Victoria Scarratt.
