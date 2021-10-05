Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer vs Canisius Oct. 2

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

  • Senior midfielder Gabriela Garcia (left middle) scored her first collegiate goal against Canisius.
  • Senior midfielder Ailis Martin played all 90 minutes for a second straight game.
  • Junior midfielder Camryn Dees assisted on Garcia’s goal.
  • Sophomore goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore made five saves in the win.
  • The Broncs posted their second clean sheet in a row versus Canisius.
  • Junior forward Makenzie Rodrigues led the team with three shots.
  • Rodrigues scored her fifth goal of the season, assisted by freshman midfielder Amanda Mendez (#4), now leads the team in goals.
