Photo Gallery: Women’s Soccer vs Canisius Oct. 2

\nAll photos taken by Carolo Pascale\/The Rider News\n\n\n\nSenior midfielder Gabriela Garcia (left middle) scored her first collegiate goal against Canisius. Senior midfielder Ailis Martin played all 90 minutes for a second straight game.Junior midfielder Camryn Dees assisted on Garcia's goal.Sophomore goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore made five saves in the win.The Broncs posted their second clean sheet in a row versus Canisius.Junior forward Makenzie Rodrigues led the team with three shots. Rodrigues scored her fifth goal of the season, assisted by freshman midfielder Amanda Mendez (#4), now leads the team in goals.\n