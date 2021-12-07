Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball vs. NJIT Dec. 1

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

  • New transfer junior guard Jessika Schiffer shoots a 3-pointer and gets some preemptive support from redshirt sophomore guard Lauren Saa.
  • Senior guard Lenaejha Evans had a career-high 23 points vs. Wagner on Dec. 7
  • Schiffer has been a member of the starting lineup the past five games
  • Sophomore foreword Raphaela Toussaint drives to the basket in a win over NJIT.
  • Sophomore guard Makayla Firebaugh is the reigning 2020-2021 Co-Rookie of the Year.
  • Senior guard Amanda Mobley speaking with the team in the huddle during the game.
