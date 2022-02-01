Rider women's basketball dropped its fourth straight game and desperate for wins. Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball vs. Monmouth Jan. 27

2 weeks ago
15 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale

  • Women’s basketball head coach Lynn Milligan (center) addressing her team during a timeout.
  • Junior center Anna Ekerstedt drives to the basket passed Monmouth’s Belle Kranbuhl.
  • Junior center Victoria Toomey has been productive in a reserve role for the Broncs.
  • Senior guard Lenaejha Evans pushing the ball forward toward the basket
  • Junior guard Jessika Schiffer puts a shot up against Monmouth’s Belle Kranbuhl.
  • Sophomore guard Makayla Firebaugh dribbles to create space against a Monmouth defender
