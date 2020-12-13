PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s basketball vs. Manhattan Dec. 11 and 12

Photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

  • Freshman forward Raphaela Toussaint
  • Rider women’s basketball huddles during game 2 against Manhattan
  • Rider bench players cheering on their team.
  • Head Coach Lynn Milligan talking to the team in a huddle.
  • Senior forward Daija Moses drives to the basket.
  • Head Coach Lynn Milligan discusses the game with junior guard Amanda Mobley
  • Junior guard Lenaejha Evans drives to the basket
  • Head Coach Lynn Milligan talks with sophomore guard Maya Hyacienth
  • Sophomore guard Maya Hyacienth has started all six games for Rider.
  • Senior forward Daija Moses attempts a 3-point shot.
  • Sophomore guard Sophia DeMauro has seen time as the backup point guard to Amanda Mobley.
  • Junior guard Lenaejha Evans draws defenders
  • Team captain Amanda Mobley driving past Manhattan guard Gabby Cajou
  • Freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh has provided offensive help over the past few games.
  • Junior guard Amanda Mobley using a screen from sophomore center Victoria Toomey.
