Photo Gallery: Solidarity with Ukraine vigil March 10

2 days ago
62 Less than a minute
Community member gathering for a vigil in solidarity with Ukraine on March 10, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
People gathering at the Kaplan Plaza in preparation for the vigil, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
Attendees wearing blue and yellow and waving flags in solidarity with Ukraine, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
Freshman Olena Mykhaylyshyn delivers a speech to attendees, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
Professor Chrystina Dolyniuk, one of many speakers at the vigil, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
Attendees listening to speeches delivered by members of Rider’s Ukrainian American population, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
Gatherers holding glowstick candles as the sun set, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.
Speakers and organizers of the vigil pose with the Ukrainian flag, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick
2 days ago
62 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: Rider vs. Monmouth MAAC Tournament semifinals – March 11, 2022

20 hours ago

MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball beats No. 1 Iona in quarterfinals

4 days ago

Photo Gallery: “Save Rider Rally” March 2

4 days ago

MAAC Tournament Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Manhattan – March 8, 2022

5 days ago
Back to top button