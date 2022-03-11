Photo Gallery: Solidarity with Ukraine vigil March 10

\n\nCommunity member gathering for a vigil in solidarity with Ukraine on March 10, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.\n\n\n\nPeople gathering at the Kaplan Plaza in preparation for the vigil, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.\n\n\n\nAttendees wearing blue and yellow and waving flags in solidarity with Ukraine, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.\n\n\n\nFreshman Olena Mykhaylyshyn delivers a speech to attendees, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.\n\n\n\nProfessor Chrystina Dolyniuk, one of many speakers at the vigil, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.\n\n\n\nAttendees listening to speeches delivered by members of Rider's Ukrainian American population, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick.\n\n\n\nGatherers holding glowstick candles as the sun set, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick. \n\n\n\nSpeakers and organizers of the vigil pose with the Ukrainian flag, Photo by Kaitlyn McCormick\n\n