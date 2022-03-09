Photo Gallery: “Save Rider Rally” March 2

Photos by Andrew Xon.

An overview of all the Rider faculty and students gathered in front of the Bart Luedeke Center. Photo by Andrew Xon. Rider students and faculty held signs on March 2, 2022 for a “Save Rider Rally”. Photo by Andrew Xon. A Rider student holding signs out of a sunroof in front of the Bart Luedeke Center. Photo by Andrew Xon. Nearly 100 faculty and students gathered to call for President Gregory Dell’Omo’s removal. Photo by Andrew Xon.

An AAUP T-shirt was placed on the statute of Rider’s founder, Andrew Rider during a “Save Rider Rally”, Photo by Andrew Xon.

Rider students and faculty gathered in front of the Bart Luedeke Center on March 2. Photo by Andrew Xon.

The Rider News’ faculty adviser Jackie Incollingo attended the “Save Rider Rally” on March 2. Incollingo did not partake in the writing or editing of this story.