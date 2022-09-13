Morgan Wells sported a Marie Antoinette inspired dress. The drag queen made the costume herself. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio.

Photo gallery: Rider’s Drag Race

2 weeks ago
62 1 minute read
Professional drag queen, VinChelle, wowed audience members in a sequined rainbow outfit. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Jolina Jasmine lip synced to the popular Jennifer Lopez song, “Waiting for Tonight.” Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
This was professional drag queen Daught Landell’s first time performing at Rider. Landell performed to a Missy Elliot remix. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Returning professional Morgan Ashe sported a tan pant suit and clear strapped heels for her first performance of the evening. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alession.
VinChelle made her second costume change of the night into a floor length floral dress Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Student drag queen, Ms. Kaela J (McKaela Jones, senior marine science major), performed to Diana Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” for her first Rider Drag Race. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Astral Projection, (Cassie Rudolph, a freshman game design major), danced her heart out to Marina and the Diamonds’ Primadonna. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Senior Spanish major, Joe Giambelluca, performed under the name Sassy Boss Diva and sported an assortment of neon colored pieces. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Morgan Wells returned to the stage in a homemade outfit decked out with LED lights. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
For her second number, professional Jolina Jasmine stunned the crowd with a robe made of gold tulle covered in stars. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Daught Landell took an audience member’s phone and filmed most of her second number up close and personal. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
Morgan Ashe stunned attendees in her black and silver bodysuit. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D’Alessio.
2 weeks ago
62 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Hillel welcomes students back with an ice cream social

5 days ago

Air fried doughnut shop contest entry wins student free tuition

5 days ago

The Rider News alumnus secures job at The Washington Post

5 days ago

Students wow audience at R Factor auditions

5 days ago
Back to top button