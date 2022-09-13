Photo gallery: Rider’s Drag Race

\n\nProfessional drag queen, VinChelle, wowed audience members in a sequined rainbow outfit. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nJolina Jasmine lip synced to the popular Jennifer Lopez song, "Waiting for Tonight." Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nThis was professional drag queen Daught Landell's first time performing at Rider. Landell performed to a Missy Elliot remix. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nReturning professional Morgan Ashe sported a tan pant suit and clear strapped heels for her first performance of the evening. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alession. \n\n\n\n\n\nVinChelle made her second costume change of the night into a floor length floral dress Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nStudent drag queen, Ms. Kaela J (McKaela Jones, senior marine science major), performed to Diana Ross's "I'm Coming Out" for her first Rider Drag Race. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nAstral Projection, (Cassie Rudolph, a freshman game design major), danced her heart out to Marina and the Diamonds' Primadonna. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nSenior Spanish major, Joe Giambelluca, performed under the name Sassy Boss Diva and sported an assortment of neon colored pieces. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nMorgan Wells returned to the stage in a homemade outfit decked out with LED lights. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nFor her second number, professional Jolina Jasmine stunned the crowd with a robe made of gold tulle covered in stars. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nDaught Landell took an audience member's phone and filmed most of her second number up close and personal. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n\n\n\n\nMorgan Ashe stunned attendees in her black and silver bodysuit. Photo courtesy of Kaitlyn D'Alessio. \n\n