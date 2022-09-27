Photo Gallery: Rider women’s soccer vs. Saint Peter’s – September 24, 2022

\nAll photos by Carolo Pascale\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nThe Peacocks' goalkeeper makes a jaw-dropping save to keep her team in the game. \n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward Makenzie Rodrigues darts by a defender.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior midfielder Camryn Dees contributed to all three of Rider's goals, scoring one and assisting on two.\n\n\n\n\n\nRodrigues fires a pass through the legs of a defender.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman back Olivia Smith has been a regular in Rider's rotation, already playing 455 minutes.\n\n\n\n\n\nDees fights for the ball along the sideline of Ben Cohen Field.\n\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student midfielder Gabriela Garcia prepares for deep pass upfield.\n\n