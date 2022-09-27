The Broncs celebrate after a goal by senior midfielder Camryn Dees. Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider women’s soccer vs. Saint Peter’s – September 24, 2022

2 weeks ago
26 Less than a minute

All photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

The Peacocks’ goalkeeper makes a jaw-dropping save to keep her team in the game.
Senior forward Makenzie Rodrigues darts by a defender.
Senior midfielder Camryn Dees contributed to all three of Rider’s goals, scoring one and assisting on two.
Rodrigues fires a pass through the legs of a defender.
Freshman back Olivia Smith has been a regular in Rider’s rotation, already playing 455 minutes.
Dees fights for the ball along the sideline of Ben Cohen Field.
Graduate student midfielder Gabriela Garcia prepares for deep pass upfield.
