Photo Gallery: Rider women’s soccer vs. Fairfield – October 8, 2022

All photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

The Broncs wore pink during warmups in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Junior goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore makes a diving save prior to the match against Fairfield.
Rider prepares to take on the Stags, a team that had bested them twice the previous season.
Senior forward Makenzie Rodrigues dribbles between two Fairfield defenders.
Sciancalepore leaps into the air, deflecting what would have been a Fairfield goal. She made 13 in the match, three shy of tying the program record.
Garcia throws the ball into play.
Junior back Genevieve Ryan delivers a header to clear the ball out of Rider territory.
