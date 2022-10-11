Photo Gallery: Rider women’s soccer vs. Fairfield – October 8, 2022

\nAll photos by Carolo Pascale\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nThe Broncs wore pink during warmups in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore makes a diving save prior to the match against Fairfield.\n\n\n\n\n\nRider prepares to take on the Stags, a team that had bested them twice the previous season.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward Makenzie Rodrigues dribbles between two Fairfield defenders.\n\n\n\n\n\nSciancalepore leaps into the air, deflecting what would have been a Fairfield goal. She made 13 in the match, three shy of tying the program record.\n\n\n\n\n\nGarcia throws the ball into play.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior back Genevieve Ryan delivers a header to clear the ball out of Rider territory.\n\n