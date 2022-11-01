Photo Gallery: Rider women’s soccer MAAC Quarterfinals vs. Canisius – October 30, 2022

\nBy Andrew Xon\n\n\n\n\nSenior midfielder Camryn Dees sends the ball to a teammate upfield. \n\n\n\n\n\nJunior goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore leaps into the air, tipping the ball over the cross bar for the save.\n\n\n\n\n\nHead Coach Drayson Hounsome displays emotion during his team's playoff match.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward Makenzie Rodrigues splits the Canisius defense.\n\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student midfielder Ailis Martin juggles the ball with a defender marking her.\n\n\n\n\n\nRider students crowd the barrier of Ben Cohen Field in anticipation of Rider's home playoff game.\n\n\n\n\n\nGarcia carefully dribbles the ball along the sideline.\n\n