Junior goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore consoles graduate student midfielder Gabriela Garcia after the crushing playoff defeat. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider women’s soccer MAAC Quarterfinals vs. Canisius – October 30, 2022

1 day ago
19 Less than a minute

By Andrew Xon

Senior midfielder Camryn Dees sends the ball to a teammate upfield.
Junior goalkeeper Ellie Sciancalepore leaps into the air, tipping the ball over the cross bar for the save.
Head Coach Drayson Hounsome displays emotion during his team’s playoff match.
Senior forward Makenzie Rodrigues splits the Canisius defense.
Graduate student midfielder Ailis Martin juggles the ball with a defender marking her.
Rider students crowd the barrier of Ben Cohen Field in anticipation of Rider’s home playoff game.
Garcia carefully dribbles the ball along the sideline.
