Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Niagara in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinal – March 8, 2023

\nPhotos by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student guard Amanda Mobley drives to the hoop through two defenders.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior guard Makayla Firebaugh attempts to dribble around a Niagara player.\n\n\n\n\n\nRider's cheer team and pep band cheer on the Broncs.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior guard Jessika Schiffer looks to the hoop after a shot.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior guard Maya Hyacienth looks for an option to pass to.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior center Victoria Toomey jumps for a rebound.\n\n\n\n\n\nHead Coach Lynn Milligan (left) hugs Toomey (right) after she fouled out.\n\n\n\n\n\nFirebaugh walks back to the locker room after the Broncs were knocked out of the tournament.\n\n