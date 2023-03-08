Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Niagara in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinal – March 8, 2023

17 hours ago
24 Less than a minute

Photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Graduate student guard Amanda Mobley drives to the hoop through two defenders.
Junior guard Makayla Firebaugh attempts to dribble around a Niagara player.
Rider’s cheer team and pep band cheer on the Broncs.
Senior guard Jessika Schiffer looks to the hoop after a shot.
Senior guard Maya Hyacienth looks for an option to pass to.
Senior center Victoria Toomey jumps for a rebound.
Head Coach Lynn Milligan (left) hugs Toomey (right) after she fouled out.
Firebaugh walks back to the locker room after the Broncs were knocked out of the tournament.
