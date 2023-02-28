Senior guard Jessika Schiffer squares up on defense. Kaitlyn D'Alessio/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Mount St. Mary’s – Feb. 23, 2023

1 hour ago
4 Less than a minute

All photo by Kaitlyn D’Alessio/The Rider News

Graduate student guard Amanda Mobley flexes at midcourt, signaling a play to her offense.
Assistant Coaches MyNeshia McKenzie (left) and John Azzinaro (right) direct their players from the sideline.
Junior forward Raphaela Toussaint watches a 3-pointer from senior guard Jessika Schiffer swish through the net.
Junior guard Makayla Firebaugh flings a pass to the corner.
Freshman guard Anthony McCall and senior forward Tyrel Bladen of Rider men’s basketball do their best Griddy with AJ the Bronc.
Senior center Victoria Toomey stretches over a defender for the ball.
1 hour ago
4 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Broncs open up season with 3-1 series win

7 days ago

Revamped Rider sets sights on MAAC Tournament

7 days ago

Back-to-back losses end eight-game win streak

7 days ago

Broncs win fifth straight as regular season ends

7 days ago
Back to top button