Photo Gallery: Rider women’s basketball vs. Mount St. Mary’s – Feb. 23, 2023

\nAll photo by Kaitlyn D'Alessio\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student guard Amanda Mobley flexes at midcourt, signaling a play to her offense.\n\n\n\n\n\nAssistant Coaches MyNeshia McKenzie (left) and John Azzinaro (right) direct their players from the sideline.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior forward Raphaela Toussaint watches a 3-pointer from senior guard Jessika Schiffer swish through the net.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior guard Makayla Firebaugh flings a pass to the corner.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman guard Anthony McCall and senior forward Tyrel Bladen of Rider men's basketball do their best Griddy with AJ the Bronc.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior center Victoria Toomey stretches over a defender for the ball.\n\n