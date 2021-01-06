Photo Gallery: Rider WBB vs. Fairfield Jan. 3 2021

\nAll photos taken by Photography Editor Carolo Pascale\n\n\n\nFreshman guard Makayla Firebaugh had a career high 19 points in Game 1 against FairfieldJunior gaurd Amanda Mobley entered the season as the team's returning leading scorerJunior guard Lenaejha Evans provided energy off the bench.Freshman forward Raphaela Toussaint finishes at the basket.Forward Daija Moses is the lone senior on the 2020-2021 women's basketball team.Sophomore center Victoria Toomey is shooting around 42% on the season.Mobley searches for an open man guarded by Rachel Hakes (no. 22)Toomey is embracing her new role as a starting center for the women's basketball team.Head Coach Lynn Milligan speaks to the team in a huddle.Sophomore guard Sophia DeMauro is the No. 2 point guard to Mobley.Firebaugh has seen time as a starter after beginning the season on the bench.Junior forward Teresa Wolak lookes to pass the ball.\n