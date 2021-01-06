Photo Gallery: Rider WBB vs. Fairfield Jan. 3 2021

All photos taken by Photography Editor Carolo Pascale

  • Freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh had a career high 19 points in Game 1 against Fairfield
  • Junior gaurd Amanda Mobley entered the season as the team’s returning leading scorer
  • Junior guard Lenaejha Evans provided energy off the bench.
  • Freshman forward Raphaela Toussaint finishes at the basket.
  • Forward Daija Moses is the lone senior on the 2020-2021 women’s basketball team.
  • Sophomore center Victoria Toomey is shooting around 42% on the season.
  • Mobley searches for an open man guarded by Rachel Hakes (no. 22)
  • Toomey is embracing her new role as a starting center for the women’s basketball team.
  • Head Coach Lynn Milligan speaks to the team in a huddle.
  • Sophomore guard Sophia DeMauro is the No. 2 point guard to Mobley.
  • Firebaugh has seen time as a starter after beginning the season on the bench.
  • Junior forward Teresa Wolak lookes to pass the ball.
