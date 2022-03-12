Photo Gallery: Rider vs. Monmouth MAAC Tournament semifinals – March 11, 2022

\nAll photos taken by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nRider junior guard Mervin James dunks the ball over Monmouth's Shavar Reynolds.\n\n\n\nRider junior guard Allen Powell driving to the basket\n\n\n\nGraduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn ended his Rider career with the loss to Monmouth\n\n\n\nRider Head Coach Kevin Baggett shouting to his players.\n\n\n\nSenior guard Dwight Murray Jr. goes in for a floater against Monmouth defenders. \n\n\n\nRider had a sold-out fan bus for the game in Atlantic City, New Jersey.\n\n\n\nMurray walks off the court and untucks his jersey after the season-ending loss.\n\n