Photo Gallery: Rider vs. Monmouth MAAC Tournament semifinals – March 11, 2022

17 hours ago
47 Less than a minute

All photos taken by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Rider junior guard Mervin James dunks the ball over Monmouth’s Shavar Reynolds.
Rider junior guard Allen Powell driving to the basket
Graduate student forward Dimencio Vaughn ended his Rider career with the loss to Monmouth
Rider Head Coach Kevin Baggett shouting to his players.
Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. goes in for a floater against Monmouth defenders.
Rider had a sold-out fan bus for the game in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Murray walks off the court and untucks his jersey after the season-ending loss.
