With the loss, Rider volleyball is now 15-29 all-time against Siena. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider volleyball vs. Siena – October 1, 2022

All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Freshman middle hitter Carley McAleavey sends sophomore setter Julia Slivka’s set through the Siena block.
Rider had 61 kills to Siena’s 56, but still lost in five sets.
Rider takes the court in Alumni Gym for just its second home game of the season.
The Broncs dominated the third set, winning 25-16 before dropping the final two sets.
Freshman libero Keegan O’Connor had a season-high 18 digs against Siena.
The Broncs celebrate a point in front of their home crowd.
Rider was voted second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Preseason Poll, but currently sit at sixth in the standings.
