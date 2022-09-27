Photo Gallery: Rider men’s soccer vs. Princeton – September 23, 2022

\nAll photos taken by Jake Tiger\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nJunior goalkeeper Giuseppe Scordato makes a diving save during warmups.\n\n\n\n\n\nWith the 3-0 loss, the Broncs are now 0-5 against Princeton all-time.\n\n\n\n\n\nRider forms a huddle just before kickoff against the Tigers.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman midfielder Mo Bocher kicks off for Rider, getting his first start as a Bronc.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman midfielder Momo Diop played a career-high 77 minutes against Princeton.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior back Lenny Cidolit and graduate student back Regis Dulck provide much-needed experience and stability to Rider\u2019s defense.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior goalkeeper Guillaume Veinante lies in frustration after allowing his third goal of the night.\n\n\n\n\n\n