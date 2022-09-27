Photo Gallery: Rider men’s soccer vs. Princeton – September 23, 2022

All photos taken by Jake Tiger/The Rider News

Junior goalkeeper Giuseppe Scordato makes a diving save during warmups.

With the 3-0 loss, the Broncs are now 0-5 against Princeton all-time.

Rider forms a huddle just before kickoff against the Tigers.

Freshman midfielder Mo Bocher kicks off for Rider, getting his first start as a Bronc.

Freshman midfielder Momo Diop played a career-high 77 minutes against Princeton.

Senior back Lenny Cidolit and graduate student back Regis Dulck provide much-needed experience and stability to Rider’s defense.