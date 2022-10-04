The Broncs sit at 1-6-1 on the season, as injuries and a strong schedule have made wins hard to come by. Carolo Pascale/ The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s soccer vs. Manhattan – September 28, 2022

1 week ago
11 Less than a minute

All photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

The Broncs lost back-to-back games to Manhattan for the first time in the rivalry’s history.
Senior back Lenny Cidolit is helped off the ground by Manhattan Head Coach Jorden Scott.
Cidolit rockets a pass to freshman midfielder Momo Diop.
Junior forward Justin Ruffino watches Diop go up for a header.
Senior goalkeeper Guillaume Veinante had four saves against the Jaspers, bringing him to 32 on the season.
Freshman back Kris McDonald and graduate student back Nick Cruz push the ball upfield.
Graduate student back Jeremy Peterson made his third appearance of the season against Manhattan, playing 68 minutes.
1 week ago
11 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Former champion finds himself back in cranberry

23 hours ago

Broncs falter, shut out in back-to-back games

23 hours ago

Broncs show life, emerge with draw and win

23 hours ago

Rider continues to slide, extends losing streak

23 hours ago
Back to top button