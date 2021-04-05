Photo Gallery: Rider men’s soccer vs. Fairfield (April 3, 2021)

All Photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

  • The Rider men’s soccer team has not allowed a goal this season.
  • Junior Regis Dulck has been a star for Rider this season.
  • Senior Francisco Gomez Alano has been a creative presence in the midfield.
  • Fairfield stopped multiple Rider set pieces.
  • Rider’s defense stayed strong even in chaotic moments against Fairfield.
  • Francisco Gomez Alano had two shots against Fairfield.
  • Freshman Guillaume Vacter has been a revelation for the defense.
  • Senior Pablo DeCastro failed to put a header on net.
  • Senior Jeremy Peterson provided a lot of energy as an outside back.
  • Senior Sergio Aguinaga had another strong performance against Fairfield.
  • Junior Zakaria Alibou provided energy off the bench for Rider.

