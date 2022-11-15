Powell dribbles the ball off of a pick (Carolo Pascale/The Rider News).

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. TCNJ – November 12, 2022

4 days ago
45 Less than a minute

All photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Senior guard Allen Powell flies to the hoop for an easy layup.
Junior forward Tariq Ingraham put up a layup after a post move.
Junior guard Corey McKeithan jumps to try to get a shot off.
Graduate student guard Zahrion Blue sends a pass to the corner.
Senior forward Mervin James drives hard to the net for the shot.
Blue jumps backwards for a pull-up jumper through traffic.
Freshman guard Anthony McCall splits the defense.
