Graduate student guard Zahrion Blue roars in excitement during the Broncs massive win over Siena. Ben Rowe for The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Siena – Feb. 24, 2023

2 days ago
35 1 minute read

Photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News and Ben Rowe for The Rider News

Graduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson stuffs a low-hanging Siena layup. Andrew Xon/The Rider News
Head Coach Kevin Baggett observes his team with a critical eye. Andrew Xon/The Rider News
Junior forward Tariq Ingraham wrestles with two Saints for a loose ball. Andrew Xon/The Rider News
Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. drives into the lane for two. Andrew Xon/The Rider News
Senior guard Allen Powell swims by a strafing defender. Andrew Xon/The Rider News
Junior guard Corey McKeithan whips the ball over to the right wing. Ben Rowe for The Rider News
Graduate student guard Zahrion Blue scoots to the hoop. Ben Rowe for The Rider News
Senior forward Mervin James exhales before a free throw. Ben Rowe for The Rider News
2 days ago
35 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

(VIDEO) Rider ‘Gospel Fest’ closes out Black History Month with song

1 day ago

PREVIEW: Broncs emerge as MAAC Tournament dark horse

2 days ago

Despite mixed weekend, Rider snags first-round bye

2 days ago

Broncs summit Mount in ‘Kid’s Day Out’ thriller

2 days ago
Back to top button