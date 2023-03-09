Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Saint Peter’s in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinal – March 9, 2023

\nAll photos by Andrew Xon\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nSenior guard Dwight Murray Jr. grapples with defeat, playing his final game as a Bronc.\n\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson denies a Peacock layup.\n\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student guard Zahrion Blue pulls up for a midrange jumper.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward Mervin James launches a shot over the Saint Peter's defense.\n\n\n\n\n\nMcKeithan looks to put up a shot after driving into the paint.\n\n\n\n\n\nHead Coach Kevin Baggett directs his Broncs from the sideline.\n\n\n\n\n\nMurray fires a 3-pointer from the corner.\n\n