Junior forward Tariq Ingraham (left), junior guard Corey McKeithan (center) and senior guard Allen Powell step off the court after falling to Saint Peter's. Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Saint Peter’s in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinal – March 9, 2023

11 hours ago
All photos by Andrew Xon/The Rider News

Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. grapples with defeat, playing his final game as a Bronc.
Graduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson denies a Peacock layup.
Graduate student guard Zahrion Blue pulls up for a midrange jumper.
Senior forward Mervin James launches a shot over the Saint Peter’s defense.
McKeithan looks to put up a shot after driving into the paint.
Head Coach Kevin Baggett directs his Broncs from the sideline.
Murray fires a 3-pointer from the corner.
