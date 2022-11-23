Graduate student forward Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson tries to force his way to the hoop.

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Rutgers – November 23, 2022

20 hours ago
13 1 minute read

All photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

The Broncs warm up a few minutes before tip-off.
The entire Broncs team stands inline with the free throw line for the playing of the National Anthem.
Senior guard Allen Powell scored two points in the loss to Rutgers.
Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. led the team with 17 points in the night.
Senior forward Mervin James played a season-high 27 points against Rutgers.
Ogemuno-Johnson gets ready to pass the ball in.
Redshirt senior forward Tyrel Bladen guard the ball carrier.
Special assistant to the head coach Jason Thompson talks to James after a play.
Bladen and Ogemuno-Johnson try to defend a leaping Scarlet Knight.
Rutgers’ Aundre Hyatt throws down a vicious slam on James and Powell.
Freshman guard/forward Anthony McCall boxes a Rutgers player out.
James drives to the hoop for a tough layup.
Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi throws a monster jam on junior forward Tariq Ingraham.
Powell breezes by a defender at the top of the point.
Junior guard Corey McKeithan played 15 minutes in the game.
Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocks James’ layup effort.
Murray looks for an option to shoot.
Players from both team converge on a loose ball in corner.
Rutgers’ Antwone Woolfolk also denies James of a prime scoring opportunity.
Sophomore guard Adetokunbo Bakare played nine minutes against the Scarlet Knights.
Junior guard Nehemiah Benson throws up a shot.
Murray and Ogemuno-Johnson walk off the court at the end of the game.
