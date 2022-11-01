Graduate student Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson receives coaching from Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jason Thompson. Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s basketball vs. Cabrini – October 29, 2022

1 day ago
26 Less than a minute

By Carolo Pascale

Graduate student guard Zahrion Blue drives to the hoop, clutching the ball with both hands.
Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. smiles, as the Broncs cruise to a 111-79 win over Cabrini.
Senior forward Tyrel Bladen backs down a defender in the post.
Senior guard Allen Powell argues with an official after a call.
Senior guard Allen Betrand pulls up for a midrange jumper.
Junior forward Nehemiah Benson puts up a one-handed layup.
