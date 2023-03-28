Rider hosted their 5 way track meet on March 26th. Carolo Pascale/ The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider men’s and women’s track and field 5 Way meet – March 26, 2023

2 hours ago
11 Less than a minute

All photos by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Freshman jumper Josh Burgess soars into the air in the high jump event.
Junior mid-distance runner Morgan Jackson rounds the corner during the meet on the 26th.
Junior sprinter Artie Burgess looks on with a face of determination.
One of the many races at the Rider 5 Way gets underway.
Freshman sprinter Jackson Gottlick, baton in hand, races on for the Broncs.
Senior sprinter and hurdler, Mali Coleman, participated in the Rider 5 Way on the 26th.
Jackson Gottlick (Left), Jerome Boyer (Center), and Freddie Haynesworth (Right) participate in a sprint during the Rider 5 Way.
2 hours ago
11 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Longtime assistant leaves after 16 years

54 mins ago

Boyer, Thunig thrive as both track teams take first place

59 mins ago

Broncs best Quinnipiac in first home series

1 hour ago

‘Up and coming’ rapper rekindles concert tradition video

1 hour ago
Back to top button