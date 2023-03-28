Photo Gallery: Rider men’s and women’s track and field 5 Way meet – March 26, 2023

\nAll photos by Carolo Pascale\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nFreshman jumper Josh Burgess soars into the air in the high jump event.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior mid-distance runner Morgan Jackson rounds the corner during the meet on the 26th.\n\n\n\n\n\nJunior sprinter Artie Burgess looks on with a face of determination.\n\n\n\n\n\nOne of the many races at the Rider 5 Way gets underway.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman sprinter Jackson Gottlick, baton in hand, races on for the Broncs.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior sprinter and hurdler, Mali Coleman, participated in the Rider 5 Way on the 26th.\n\n\n\n\n\nJackson Gottlick (Left), Jerome Boyer (Center), and Freddie Haynesworth (Right) participate in a sprint during the Rider 5 Way.\n\n