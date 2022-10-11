Photo Gallery: Rider Field Hockey vs Fairfield – October 7, 2022

All photos taken by Carolo Pascale/The Rider News

Cancer survivor Hannah Hartwell hugs her teammate before field hockey’s annual Play for Cathy game.

The Broncs and their family release balloon in honor of those affected by breast cancer.

Rider had been bested by Fairfield in each of its last two meetings, including a playoff elimination game last season.

Freshman forward Valeria Perales, Rider’s top goal-scorer, surveys the field.

Senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Tomas makes a kick save to prevent a Fairfield goal.

Freshman forward Semra Said shoots and scores for the Broncs’ third goal.