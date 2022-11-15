The Broncs celebrate after scoring their first goal of the game (Hannah Newman/The Rider News).

Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey vs. Penn State – November 11, 2022

All photos by Hannah Newman/The Rider News

Sophomore goaltender Trevor Giwerowski stretches during the warmup.
Senior forward DJ Sucher laughs with his teammates after coming back from injury.
The Broncs stand at their blue line for the playing of the national anthem.
Freshman forward Aaron Pape shoots the puck at the net.
Graduate student forward TJ Evan fights for the puck along the boards.
Senior defenseman Eddie Coyne and freshman defenseman Austin Sperduto chat while getting off the ice.
Sucher sends the puck to the corner while taking a big hit.
