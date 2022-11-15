Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey vs. Penn State – November 11, 2022

\nAll photos by Hannah Newman\/The Rider News\n\n\n\n\nSophomore goaltender Trevor Giwerowski stretches during the warmup.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior forward DJ Sucher laughs with his teammates after coming back from injury.\n\n\n\n\n\nThe Broncs stand at their blue line for the playing of the national anthem.\n\n\n\n\n\nFreshman forward Aaron Pape shoots the puck at the net.\n\n\n\n\n\nGraduate student forward TJ Evan fights for the puck along the boards.\n\n\n\n\n\nSenior defenseman Eddie Coyne and freshman defenseman Austin Sperduto chat while getting off the ice.\n\n\n\n\n\nSucher sends the puck to the corner while taking a big hit.\n\n