Sophomore forward Cole Schneider is swarmed by his teammates following his game-winning goal. Shaun Chornobroff/The Rider News

Photo Gallery: Rider club ice hockey vs. Montclair State – September 23, 2022

2 weeks ago
25 Less than a minute

All photos by Shaun Chornobroff/The Rider News

On the faceoff, senior forward David Lee skates toward the faceoff dot to help his counterman win the puck.
Junior forward Justin Rauch looks for a pass from his teammate.
Graduate student forward TJ Evan looks to the bench for a line change.
Senior defenseman Eddie Coyne skates out of his defensive end with the puck.
Junior forward Dom Cerceo passes the puck to Coyne on a power play.
Freshman defenseman Austin Sperduto gets his first action in a Bronc jersey.
Schneider celebrates after scoring the overtime winner against Montclair State.
